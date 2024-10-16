Hyderabad Police Cracks Down on Lodge Regulations Following Controversial Gathering

Hyderabad: In a proactive measure to ensure public safety and adherence to regulations, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, organized a meeting for over 200 hotel and lodge owners and managers within the North Zone. The meeting, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Zone, addressed essential compliance with the Telangana State Public Safety Act, trade license regulations, and the provisions of the BNSS.

The meeting follows a troubling incident involving the ‘Metropolis’ hotel located in Gopalapuram Police Station limits, which was reportedly hosting a month-long gathering of participants from various states. Notably, one attendee has been identified as a suspect in the desecration of the Muthyalamma Temple, linked to Case No. 234/2024. The event's organizer, identified as Mr. Munawar Zama, claimed to present English-speaking and personality development classes, housing around 151 participants and renting out over 50 rooms without obtaining the necessary permissions or notifying local authorities.

As a result of these violations, the trade license of Hotel Metropolis has been suspended, and its premises are in the process of being sealed by the relevant authorities. Furthermore, Gopalapuram Police have registered Case No. 349/2024 against both the organizer and hotel management.

During the meeting, lodge owners were instructed on vital operational guidelines intended to safeguard public safety. Failure to adhere to these instructions could result in severe repercussions for management. Key directives included maintaining a proper Register of Visitors with daily entries submitted to local Station House Officers (SHOs), ensuring that identification proof of all guests is stored on-site, and mandatory installation of CCTV systems with backup in line with the Public Safety Act.

Additionally, management was reminded of the need to inform local police of any commercial events occurring on site and to secure necessary permissions beforehand. The importance of preventing the premises from being misused for illegal activities, such as drug peddling or prostitution, was emphasized, with management held accountable for any infractions.

Finally, attendees were advised to bolster security measures, including maintaining detection systems like Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) and Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMD), alongside sufficient security personnel on duty.

This initiative reflects Hyderabad Police's commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that all establishments comply with the law, promoting a secure environment for both residents and visitors.





