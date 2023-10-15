Hyderabad: Police foil candle-light rally by NSUI leaders

Hyderabad: The police foiled an attempt by the Congress and NSUI leaders to take out a candlelight rally in support of Marri Pravallika from Indira Park on Saturday evening.

The 23-year old who was a government job aspirant allegedly committed suicide owing to cancellation of the TSPSC Group II exams.

While NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat was picked up at Indira Park, the party’s Musheerabad incharge M Anil Kumar Yadav who was on the way was taken into custody from Secunderabad.

“It is painful to know that Job aspirant Pravallika who had aimed high died because of the government apathy. The dreams were shattered and a bright future was wiped off owing to TSPSC and the State government’s handling of the way of competitive exams,” he said.