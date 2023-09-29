Hyderabad: Police heave a sigh of relief as twin festivals end peacefully

♦ Additional security in sensitive areas, Mecca Masjid, and Charminar during processions

♦ 25,694 personnel, 125 platoons from other districts deployed in Hyd’bad

♦ 18 key junctions, 3 RAF Coys, 5 drone teams, paramilitary forces mobilized

♦ Home Minister and DGP monitor processions via helicopter and CCTV cameras

♦ Police join devotees, and dance to DJ beats during Bada Ganesh immersion at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police heave a sigh of relief, as the two important festivals Ganesh immersion and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi conclude in a peaceful festive manner in the city. Amidst heavy cover of police, Hindus gave a colorful bid adieu to the Lord Ganesha, while the Muslims celebrated Milad staying indoors. The two festivals collided after 35 years in the city.

The clash of Ganesh festivities, one of the biggest festivals, and Milad-un-Nabi, a significant Muslim festival, has made life difficult for police officers. The Islamic month Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is the birth month of Prophet Mohammed commenced on September 17, while the 10-day Ganesh festival started on September 18, since then the police have been on their toes, ensuring that the celebrations of these two festivals are completed without any problem.

Police officers, who were on tenterhooks in the wake of festivals, breathed a sigh of relief as the day went off without any untoward incidents. Overall, 35,000 police personnel were deployed within the limits of three police Commissionerate including Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

Hyderabad which is well-known for its ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’, the mutual respect and unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, enduring Hyderabad’s Tehzeeb, the Muslim community announced to celebrate the Milad indoors and decided to hold the Milad procession on Sunday October 1 in a gesture aimed at fostering communal harmony.

Between September 18 and 28, there were hectic religious activities in both communities including processions, food camps, meetings, and other events. Police carefully examined requests for permissions and with the conclusion they were relieved.

According to the police, a major challenge was to convince local youngsters who take out processions from their colonies to Charminar, but they were controlled through local community leaders. However, some youngsters who took out rallies were suggested to celebrate on Sunday or urged to celebrate in their inner lanes.

Police have made additional security arrangements, especially in the communally sensitive areas. Local police and personnel of the Rapid Action Force were deployed near the historic Mecca Masjid and Charminar as the main procession passed through the area. According to city police, additional staff from other districts and allied branches of around 25,694 personnel and 125 platoons were deployed in Hyderabad limits. As many as 18 important junctions like MJ market, Afzal Gunj, Ambedkar statue, and NTR Marg as many as 3 RAF Coys, five drone teams, and other paramilitary forces were deployed. Multiple Quick Response Teams, dog squads, and anti-chain snatching teams were also deployed. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and DGP, Anjani Kumar along with Hyderabad Commissioner C V Anand monitored the entire procession in a helicopter. They also monitored the procession in other parts of the State from State police headquarters. The monitoring is being done through over 10 lakh CCTV cameras across the Telangana.

Hyderabad traffic police played a crucial role in managing the massive crowd and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic. They provided minute-to-minute updates regarding the Khairtabad Ganesh procession on social media, guiding commuters to alternate routes to minimise congestion.

Cops shake a leg at Tank Bund





During the immersion of the city’s 63-feet Bada Ganesh of Khairtabad, the police officers were seen grooving on the DJ beats and traditional dhol-tasha near Tank Bund on Thursday. As a part of ‘Citizen Friendly Policing Services’, Hyderabad city police took one more step forward, as the devotees joined the large procession of Ganesh and thronged the Tank Bund to see the immersion of Bada Ganesh, the police seen dancing with the devotees on the occasion. Joy flared among people as a policeman standing on top near the barricades pulled off energetic dance moves. Policemen were wearing sunglasses and dancing like Michael Jackson on a song. As the policemen danced passionately to the tunes of DJ tracks, people in the crowd joined them and blew whistles cheering the cops.

