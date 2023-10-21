Hyderabad police imposes traffic restrictions amid Bathukamma celebrations tomorrow

Amid Saddula Bathukamma to be celebrated across Telangana, including grand celebrations in Hyderabad especially on Tankbund, the police have imposed traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas. From 2 pm to 11 pm on Sunday, traffic restrictions will be in place around Lumbini Park and Upper Tankbund. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

Here are the details of the traffic diversions:

- Vehicles coming from Telugu Thalli Flyover and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed to cross Tankbund during this time.

- Vehicles coming up Tankbund from Secunderabad will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli Flyover via Bible House at Karbala Maidan.

- Vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

- Vehicles coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road via Khairatabad Flyover will be diverted to the IMAX route at Necklace Rotary Indira Gandhi statue.

- There will be no permission to enter Tankbund from Nallagutta towards Buddha Bhavan. These vehicles will be diverted towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road at Nallagutta crossroad.

- There will be no permission to enter Tankbund from Himayatnagar, Basheerbagh, and Ambedkar statue side. These vehicles should go towards Iqbal Minar, take a U-turn, and go over Telugu Talli Junction and Telugu Talli Flyover.

- Vehicles coming from Secunderabad will not be allowed on Upper Tankbund. They will be diverted towards Kattamaisamma Temple and Telugu Thalli Flyover at DBR Mills.

- Vehicles coming from Musheerabad towards Tankbund will be diverted at Kavadiguda Cross Road.

- RTC buses coming from other districts will be diverted at JBS Sweekar-Upakar. City buses will be diverted at Karbala Maidan.

- Parking spaces have been allocated next to Snow World, NTR Stadium, and NTR Garden for those attending the Bathukamma celebrations.