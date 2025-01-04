Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory

Hyderabad: With the inauguration of Hyderabad's most awaited annual extravaganza, ‘Numaish,’ on Friday, the Hyderabad City police have issued a traffic advisory from January 3 to February 15 to ensure smooth traffic management at Nampally.

In view of the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, famous as Numaish, to be held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, the traffic restrictions will be enforced from 4 pm till midnight every day.

According to police, the RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles coming from the SA Bazaar and Jambagh side and intending to go towards the Nampally side will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids Junction.

RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles coming from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh and intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at AR petrol pump and BJR statue towards Abids. The heavy and medium motor vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and intending to go towards Malakunta will be diverted at Alaska Junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar, Nampally.