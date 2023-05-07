Hyderabad: Police launch special drive against vehicle sirens

Hyderabad: The City Traffic police conducted special drives against owners of vehicles fitted with sirens. In last 12 days, the Traffic Police not only booked 1,557 cases but also removed illegally fitted sirens.

The High Court in its orders instructed police to take stringent action against those who are found flouting laws related to horns and confiscate siren/multi-toned horns of vehicles. Hyderabad Traffic Police will file a criminal case if the respondents repeat violation of the rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The Traffic Police requested the owners of vehicles, especially cars/SUVs not to fit/use sirens and further inform car décor owners that fitting of siren/multitoned horns is a violation of section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Hyderabad Traffic Police further urge the drivers of authorized vehicles, those fitted with sirens, to use the siren sparingly and in case of emergency only.