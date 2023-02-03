Hyderabad: Police ramp up security preps for Formula E Race

Hyderabad: Following the Formula E Race which is going to be held from February 7 to 11, high end security arrangements are been made around the Hussain Sagar lake. It is expected that around 21,000 visitors from across the globe will be attending the event.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand along with senior officials on Thursday inspected the 2.8 km racetrack, audience stands, and entry/exit points. He reviewed the preparedness of the organisers and other security aspects.

"Around 575 police personnel will be deployed to man security and regulate the traffic. A total of16 stands, seven gates and four Foot over Bridges are set up to facilitate free crowd movement," said the CP.

As Hyderabad will be hosting the big event for the first time, the police official said that the government determination to promote innovation, ambition and determination to accelerate change towards an electric future is visible by organising the global event in the city.

The city police were extending all kinds of support and ensuring that security measures are taken at the high lest level. Meanwhile, the NTR Marg will be closed on Sunday to facilitate the pending works on the track and other arrangements. The commissioner urged people to cooperate with the traffic police and use alternative transport modes like metro rail for their travel.

As the Legislative Assembly sessions are scheduled to begin from January 3 and the Telangana Secretariat inauguration is on February 17, officers would be stationed to ensure free movement of dignitaries and VVIPS. Scott Anderson, Formula E Security Director, Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP(L&O), Sudheer Babu, Joint Commissioner of Police-Traffic, Srinivasulu, Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR & Training) and others were present.