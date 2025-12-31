Hyderabad Police Urge Citizens to Report Travel Issues During New Year Celebrations

Hyderabad's City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, has issued a call to citizens to report any difficulties they encounter while travelling during New Year celebrations. Residents are encouraged to use the Hyderabad Police WhatsApp number, 94906 16555 , to report incidents, including refusal of cab or auto rides.

In a statement, Sajjanar advised commuters to send a screenshot of their ride details, which should include the vehicle number, time, and location. He emphasised that complaints should be directed to the police immediately, particularly on the midnight of December 31.

The Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against drivers who refuse rides or demand fares exceeding those booked. Violators may face legal consequences under Section 178 (3)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act for breaching these regulations.

These measures are part of the police's efforts to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens during the festive season. Sajjanar communicated this warning via his X (formerly Twitter) account, reaffirming the commitment of the Hyderabad City Police to maintain order and public safety over the New Year period.





NEWSFLASH ⚠️



Dear Sirs and Madams,



Indian law has not discovered Sections 123 and 567. So if you’re trying to school our personnel on these imaginary rules while wobbling behind the wheel at 2 AM… congratulations! Your destiny is clear: stand-up comedy, fiction writing, or… https://t.co/ZpNHRzDA5G pic.twitter.com/HRr4kxRMB9 — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 31, 2025



