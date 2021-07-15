Hyderabad police warns against circulation of old flood videos amid heavy rains

The city police have warned the people against circulating old flood videos that are claiming to be from Wednesday night in the city.



This comes after several videos from last year related to the floods in Hyderabad were circulated online. It is known that heavy rains in the last 24 hours left several areas in the city inundated and the videos that are being circulated on social media are leaving the people in a state of panic.



The Rachakonda police asked the people not to circulate the old videos nor spread such rumours without learning the authenticity of videos and posts. The police also warned of legal action against those sharing the videos.



The GHMC, Revenue and other departments are monitoring the situation in the city along with the local police, the police said.

