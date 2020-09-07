Hyderabad: Polluted water supply infuriates people

Hyderabad: The residents of Krishna Nagar in Kacheguda have been complaining about the supply of contaminated water from the drinking water pipelines in the last three months, and officials are yet to rectify problem.

The water being supplied is equivalent to sewerage water and yellow in colour and smelling like drain water. Already, the people are fighting with pandemic outbreak and now with contaminated water, our health is at risk," said Vinaylakshmi, a resident.

The residents also pointed out that the water being supplied by the HMWS&SB was neither potable nor could be used for domestic purposes. "They had raised a complaint with officials, but till date nothing has changed," said Ravinder, another resident.

There are around 50 houses located in the area, after receiving contaminated water the residents are forced to purchase water from outside. The issue must be solved at the earliest, he added.