Hyderabad: Postal Pension Adalat to be held on Sept 23

Hyderabad: A "Postal Pension Adalat will be held on September 23 at 11 am at the office of Postmaster General, Head Quarters Region, Hyderabad to consider and redress grievances of Postal Pensioners and Family Pensioners pertaining to Head Quarters Region.

The Pension Adalat will be held through a video conference. The link or joining the VC is https://meet.google.com/iwf-rzpy-vwx. The last date for receipt of complaints/grievances is August 31.

The grievances pertaining to Head Quarters Region regarding Pension matters may be sent by post addressed to "The Assistant Accounts Officer (Accts), O/o the Postmaster General, Head Quarters Region, Telangana Circle, Dak Sadan, 4th floor, Abids, Hyderabad – 500 001" on or before August 31. The letters and envelopes should be superscribed with the words "Postal Pension Adalat of Head Quarters Region".

Grievances already settled/replied/ under litigation or involving purely legal points succession and policy matters will not be considered. Grievances received after the last date will not be entertained.