Hyderabad: Posters and flexies erupted against Congress ahead of CWC meeting

In the wake of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings, several posters and hoardings criticizing the party have been displayed across Hyderabad. These posters, placed in prominent locations, stating that the CWC is not a Congress Working Committee but rather a Corrupt Working Committee. They mention specific details of scams allegedly involving CWC members.



The posters feature photos and information about Congress Party National President Mallikarjuna Kharge, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and all 24 members of the Congress Working Committee. They are tagged as 'Beware of scammers.'

However, it is not yet known who put up these posters and hoardings, attracting the attention of onlookers.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad city is filled with fervour amid CWC meeting scheduled to be held today. The Congress top brass has arrived in Hyderabad and the meeting is scheduled to take place for two days.