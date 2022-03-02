Hyderabad: Pragathi Nagar residents seek road repairs

Hyderabad: Commuters and locals of Pragathi Nagar, in Nizampet, are facing hardships to travel as the road there is completely damaged. They allege that the Nizampet municipality has only completed 75 per cent of road repairs; the rest work is pending for the past two months.

Said Srinivas of Pragathi Nagar, "Motorists plying on this lane are facing difficulties. Whenever we complain to officials they say they would take up repairs. But the condition of roads remains the same. They are completely damaged.

Officials are sleeping over the issue. Many fatal accidents have been reported on this stretch." Day after day, condition of road is turning worst. For this reason, locals and commuters are facing problems to use it.

The entire road has potholes. Whenever we complain the officials are only giving temporary solutions. It is high time; we demand a permanent solution." said T Raju of Nizampet.