Hyderabad: Praveen Kumar levelling baseless allegations against Jupally

Hyderabad: Condemning the statement of BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar who demanded that Kollapur and Achampet Assembly segments should be declared as the most sensitive areas of Telangana State, senior Vice President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Mallu Ravi said that the BRS leader had lost his mental balance and was talking without knowing the actual situation.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, the Congress leader said that the investigation was going on to find out who was behind the murder of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy, but RS Praveen Kumar was levelling baseless allegations against Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and the State government.

Mallu Ravi, who has contested as the Lok Sabha Member from Nagarkurnool on behalf of the Congress party, reminded that when RS Praveen Kumar was the Superintendent of Police for Anantapur district, TDP leader Paritala Ravi was murdered, but then government didn't question him and had not taken any action against him.

The Congress leader also found fault with the statement of RS Praveen Kumar who cautioned that he would demolish the houses of Congress leaders in Kollapur with bulldozers.

“When Praveen Kumar was the SP of Karimnagar district, he was indirectly responsible for the killing of many innocent Dalit and weaker section children in encounters. Praveen Kumar has no right to speak about the people of weaker and backward classes,” Mallu Ravi said.

The Congress leader alleged that RS Praveen Kumar had mortgaged the interests of Dalits with BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao and was speaking utter lies against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.