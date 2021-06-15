Hyderabad: Pre-monsoon works at a pace in Alwal

Alwal: The Greater Hyderabad municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking measures to prevent inundation in monsoon by accelerating the works in GHMC limits, especially the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile the pre-monsoon works at Alwal were going on swiftly to prevent the water stagnation and inundation like last year, even the officials were mainly focusing on low-lying colonies in Alwal as last year's rainfall affected several lives.

Almost 95 per cent of the desilting works of nalas were finished and also the construction of retaining walls and box drains were at pace to prevent inundation, said an Alwal GHMC official.

Speaking to The Hans India, Chintala Vijayashanti, Corporator of Alwal said that along with the Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer she is monitoring the on-going monsoon works at different parts of Alwal like desilting of nalas, construction of box drains and retaining walls.

To prevent the inundation during monsoon removal of slit at Tirumala Enclave, Bharathi nagar and desilting works at Indira nagar were done for free flow of water during the monsoon, she added. Meanwhile the officials said that they were also focusing on the low-lying areas like near Sree Bakery and Temple Alwal by taking the measures to prevent inundation. At a recent review meeting Minister for Animal husbandry T Srinivas Yadav and Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi instructed the officials to speed up the desilting works and on-going pre-monsoon works in GHMC limits.

However the civic body deployed 139 Monsoon Emergency teams, static labor teams in all the six zones and 67 mobile emergency teams with 78 vehicles with a cost of Rs 32.96 crore.