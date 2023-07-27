Hyderabad: Private schools cock a snook at govt order on rain holidays

Hyderabad: As the city grapples with downpours and the government has declared holidays for educational institutions, a disconcerting scenario unfolds as some schools chose to defy the government norms. A few schools, seemingly eager to race through their syllabus, have continued with classes, disregarding concerns about children’s health and safety. In contrast, most private schools have shifted to online classes for students.

Parents allege when the government has declared holidays where is the need to conduct online classes. Even a first-class child was forced to attend online classes. In the name of unit texts, a few schools forced students to attend classes physically.

This violation of government directives is not new; notices issued by the Education department are always flouted by private schools. The school managements duck saying private schools are not under government control.

This is happening because the department is least bothered. It only issues circulars, but does no continuous checks whether the schools are following the norms.

Said a parent. “when the Education department declared holidays what is the need for private schools to conduct online classes?. Last week also my daughter’s school conducted online classes stating that they need to complete the portion. Even this time the same excuse was cited. It also put a condition attendance will be counted. My daughter studies in first class, where is the need of conducting online classes for students studying up to class V.”

R Murali, an executive member of Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association, alleged the circular issued by department was bit confusing; it only states that due to heavy rains, schools would be closed for two days. This has led to residential schools and a few private schools continue physical classes. We have received calls from parents that private schools have shifted to online classes. Private schools are only bothered to fill their pockets and don’t have any concern for students’ health. What’s the need for conducting online classes for even the primary section?

“We had no choice, as the school has messaged us school plans to continue physical classes, as formative assessment timetable has been set long back. Without any option, we are forced to send my son,” said Ramesh whose child studies in a corporate school in Secunderabad.

When asked, the school management stated they are online special classes, to complete the syllabus. On condition of anonymity, some teachers said students were asked to come in informal dress.

Not only students even teachers suffer, including those working in private, corporate schools. Even on a holiday the managements issue circulars to helpless teachers and students to report to school . Why the government and Education department do not take action against such schools and managements?, worried parents ask.