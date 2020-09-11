Hyderabad: Prolonged dry spell likely to over, says IMD

Hyderabad: Due to a sudden rise in temperature has left locals across the city worried due to the dry spells over the last week.

According to the Indian Meteorology Department, Hyderabad says there is a drastic fall in the humidity by two to three degrees, which resulted in this uneasy climate. The city has been experiencing a dry spell for the past couple of days after receiving almost incessant rains during the first three weeks of August.

Speaking about the same, Raja Rao Boddu, an official at the Indian Meteorology Department, Hyderabad said, "The rise in temperature was due to lack of moisture in the atmosphere which didn't let the upper air cyclonic circles form. Adding to that there is no moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal which causes loss in percentage of moisture and raises the temperature raises." The highest temperature recorded is the city recorded was 35.0 degree Celsius on Tuesday (September 8) followed by 33.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday (September 6), 34.1 degree Celsius on Monday (September 7), 34.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday (September 9), 32.4 degree Celsius on Thursday (September 10),

"The average humidity recorded in the city was around 80 to 85 percent. Weather is considered to be comfortable if the humidity is 90 and above," adds Raja Rao. Raja Rao further adds that the city is to expected rains in the next two to three days starting from September 10 (Thursday).