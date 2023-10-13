Hyderabad: ‘Proper guidance can prevent Indian students from getting barred abroad’

Hyderabad : Indian students aiming for higher education must prepare better to avoid pitfalls and scams related to higher education abroad. Such applicants seeking admission in the United States or other foreign universities, must thoroughly research and seek professional assistance from expert advisors, said Shilpi Mishra, North America Head for Mercy University.

In Hyderabad, interacting with the students during a meet and greet, she urged students to focus on streamlining their application process and upskilling in the English language and soft skills before reapplying for higher education.

Inadequate groundwork may lead to students facing severe obstacles, and may even face admission denial on these grounds. Andy Burfitt, Global Director of Mercy University, and Sanwariya Edu Consultants CEO Sangeeta Goel were also present on this occasion.

The university has partnered with Oxford International Education Group to facilitate digital and English language courses for aspiring students.

Shilpi Mishra said, “within the first three months of their expansion in Hyderabad, the Mercy University has received over 150 applications. Situated in the heart of New York, the university was founded in 1950 and is home to 12000 students from 54 countries across the world. Nearly 100 students from India study at five different schools of the university, she said. Andy Burfitt, Global Sales Director - North America said “The demand for studies at Mercy University spans a wide array of fields including Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) options."

“Programs like Cyber-Security open doors to lucrative careers, with an average salary of $122,000 USD, he added.