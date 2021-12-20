Hyderabad: Protect students from slipping into depression

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy has demanded the State government to take urgent measures to protect the students, who failed in Intermediate first year examinations, from slipping into depression.

Cases of committing suicide by the failed Inter first year students have already been reported and the threat of taking extreme step by the depressed was not ruled out, the Congress leader said in an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday.

He alleged that the government miserably failed in conducting the Inter exams. 'As a result, nearly 50 per cent of students failed and their future is grim to continue their studies.'

Revanth Reddy said the government should open counselling centres immediately to instill confidence among the failed students. Intellectuals should be requested to make recommendations to streamline the Inter education system, the Congress leader said coming down heavily on the government for the suicides committed by more than 20 students after the inter results announced in 2019.

He alleged that the government neglected the inter education system only to help corporate institutions. Revanth demanded the government to provide computers and laptops to students to pursue online studies.