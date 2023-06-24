Hyderabad: Protest erupts at Guru Nanak engineering college

Rangareddy: The fate of students admitted to Ibrahimpatnam Guru Nanak College under the pretense of it being a private university has plunged into uncertainty. The college management, having charged exorbitant fees for university courses, now admits that functioning as a university is not permitted.

This revelation has sparked outrage among hundreds of students and their parents, leading to a protest in front of the college, where they demand justice. In a meeting with the college management, the students and parents were callously informed that they are on their own, further fueling their determination to fight for their rights. The students have intensified their protest and vowed to continue until they get justice. The heated exchange between the students and the college staff eventually required police intervention, resulting in the dispersal of protesters through baton charges.

Both the college management and the police have faced criticism for their handling of the situation. People question why the police, who are expected to ensure justice for the students, resorted to charging the victims with batons. Additionally, the college’s ability to charge lakhs of rupees in fees for courses that are not permitted due to the lack of university status has raised concerns. The infuriated parents are continuing their protests, demanding that justice be served.

The bill for establishing five private universities was passed during assembly session, but it required the governor’s assent to become law. As the governor withheld approval, the bill remained pending for a significant period of time. Faced with this delay, the government approached the Supreme Court regarding the pending bills. Eventually, the governor returned the bill, and declining to give assent to the bill. Despite this, even before the bill drafted by the Assembly could become law, the management of Guru Nanak College, along with other engineering colleges in the area, applied to the government for recognition.

They believed that their college, with its political leaning and financial resources, would receive recognition.

Over 4,000 students were admitted for the academic year 2022-23 under the assumption that the college would obtain university status. These students now face an uncertain future after paying hefty fees and attending classes.

The management of Guru Nanak Engineering College has acted with impunity by admitting students without obtaining permission from the University Grants Commission. Classes have been conducted for nine months, similar to regular students. Students enrolled attracted by the college’s reputation, without questioning anything, and each paid fees exceeding Rs. 3 lakh per seat.

While regular students have already completed their first-semester exams and are preparing for the second semester, those admitted to the private university on the same campus have yet to appear for their semester exams.