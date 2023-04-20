Hyderabad: PRSI women's wing formed

Hyderabad: A full-fledged women's wing of the Public Relations Society of India's (PRSI), Hyderabad chapter, took charge at its office in Lakdikapul on Wednesday.

For the first time, a separate wing for women has been formed with the aim of bringing female PR and corporate communications professionals from public, private, and NGO sectors, journalism and management faculty and student professionals together to address issues, discuss ideas, celebrate achievements and set agenda for the common good, stated Y Babji, national general secretary, PRSI. Anitha, convener PRSI, said, "we got a great opportunity to chalk out an exclusive programme.

Besides improving the membership, we, as a team, are going to take up a good number of programmes.

We wish to provide a solid platform for women professionals while ensuring collaboration between PR, media and academia.