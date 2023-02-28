Hyderabad: Ragging rampant in medical colleges

Hyderabad: The death of PG Medico Dr Preethi brings to the fore the ragging menace in educational institutions as doctors feel that this problem thrives in medical colleges. Most cases go unnoticed because of fear among students that there would be repercussions if they complain to managements.



In spite of strict laws against ragging in educational institutions, some students in some colleges succumb to ragging by seniors. The episode of Dr Preethi is an example. Responding to an RTI query, data submitted by the National Medical Commission showed that 119 students committed suicides during the last five years across the country. Of them 64 were undergraduate and 55 PGs. Apart from these, 1,166 students gave up studies. All the cases may not be because of ragging, but it could be the primary reason in most of them.

The managements which should act against these crimes wash off their hands by rushing to take steps during inspections. While ragging has decreased in some streams, but it thrives in medical colleges. It is a criminal offence and may result in imprisonment for a term which may be extended to two years or with fine which may be extended to Rs 10,000 or both. The ragging menace has been occurring more in government colleges, than private institutions. Medical professionals say the reason for this is the reputation of institutions. While private institutions are worried about their reputation and accreditation, the government colleges don't have to bother about reputation. The professors also don't maintain good relations with students in these colleges leaving the juniors helpless. If a professor is having a friendly nature, half of the problems can be solved, the professionals point out.

Some students shared their experiences how in the name of ragging, seniors indulge in abuse, including sexual misconduct, physical harm, stripping. A student K Srinivas (name changed) from a government medical college said seniors had abused him and beaten him for not accepting their dictate of consuming alcohol.

He said the anti-ragging committee was a big joke as students fear they may be subjected to harassment during the course period. He said at times juniors depend on equipment which is generally used once or twice but is costly. They are afraid that they may be isolated during the course.

The All-India Dental Students' Association president Dr Md Manzur said there should be interaction between students and professors. The anti-ragging squad must ensure strict punishments for those who are found guilty of ragging. A case should be filed and it should be brought to its logical end. Seniors should always be encouraged to engage with juniors in a much more positive way, he said.Parents play an important role in curbing ragging. If faculty members find any slight change in behavior in a student, they should report it to parent, he said.