Hyderabad: Rail users pin hope on budgetary funds

Hyderabad: The citizens of Hyderabad, especially the rail users, are eagerly waiting for the State government to allocate funds for MMTS Phase II works, which have been stalled for many months now. The members of the Suburban Train Travelers Association and rail users appealed to the State to release funds for the completion of works.

Noor Ahmed, president, LT (long train) & MMTS, Suburban Train Travelers' Association said, "We are pinning high hopes on the upcoming budget as the works of MMTS Phase II works were stopped due to fund crunch. For the last several years, we have been submitting many representations seeking completion of works to the State government. At least this year, the State should allocate funds in the upcoming budget to provide a better, cheap and fast public transport to the commuters of twin cities who travel daily by train to offices, colleges and schools." "The commuters from north-eastern parts of the city presently take two hours by road to reach Hitech city due to long traffic snarls. This distance can be covered within 45 minutes if the proposed MMTS Phase II works get completed. In the upcoming budget, the State should allocate funds to resume the MMTS Phase II works which were stalled in the midway due to lack of funds," said Rahul, a resident of Sanathnagar.

"The rail commuters are eagerly waiting for the State government to sanction funds at least in this year's budget. As very soon an IT park is going to be developed at Kompally and if MMTS service begins, then it would be benefiting many people," said Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association.

Meanwhile, on the condition of anonymity, a senior officer from South Central Railway said, "It is a joint project of the Ministry of Railways and Telangana government on the basis of cost-sharing (one third by the South Central Railway and two-third by the State government). Till date, the railways have spent Rs 11 crore, whereas the State spent Rs 1.92 crore. Works on almost all segments have been completed except for Sanathnagar and Moula Ali sections due to delay in funds from the State government."