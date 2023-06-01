Live
Hyderabad: Railways Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve holds zonal performance review meeting
Hyderabad: Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State (MoS), Railways, Coal, and Mines, along with senior officers of SouthCentral Railway, conducted a review meeting on Wednesday to assess the zone’s performance.
During the meeting, the progress of the upgradation of Secunderabad, Tirupati, and Nellore Railway Stations was reviewed, as well as the development works at Jalna, Nanded, and Aurangabad railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He evaluated the provision of passenger amenities, such as lifts, escalators, parking facilities, train display boards, and coach display boards. He advised officials and staff to ensure the proper functioning of these services and take further steps to maintain cleanliness, promote a green environment, and digitize working systems throughout the zone.
In addition, there was a detailed discussion on the progress of sanctioning and commissioning of Road Under Bridges (RuB) and Road Over Bridges (RoB) on the zone. He assessed pending tasks and instructed officials to expedite the works, holding regular meetings with contractors and state government authorities to avoid any delays.
The meeting also highlighted the appreciation for the One Station One Product initiative, which provides a market and creates more opportunities for local artisans. Emphasis was also placed on Gati Shakti, a National Master plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity.