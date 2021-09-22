Hyderabad: Rain takes toll on Golkonda Fort, part of wall collapses

Golconda: Following Monday's heavy rain, a portion of the wall on the way to Bala Hisar in the Golconda Fort has collapsed. It has been sliding for the last two years in every heavy rain due to lack of maintenance by the Archaeological Survey of India. Observing such major slips of the wall and no work taken by authorities, the heritage conservationists have demanded the Union Ministries of Culture and Tourism to form a special task force which can carry out work immediately and protect the heritage monuments in the State.

With each rain the breakdown of several portions of the Golconda Fort is continuing. But still no major work has been done to maintain the protected monument by the ASI. During last year's floods, a portion of 20-foot wall near the Sri Jagadambika Devi Temple on way to Bala Hisar collapsed and the surrounding walls turned weak. Since then, due to heavy rain its portions are collapsing.

Cracks were seen in the wall which eventually reduced to rubble following each heavy rain. The activists said officials have taken no notice of the fort even though cracks appeared. "It is listed as an archaeological treasure by the ASI under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act. But it has been in stark neglect. Due to neglect and no maintenance by authorities' major portions of centuries-old fort are sliding in each heavy rain," said Mohammed Habeebuddin, a heritage activist.

He said for last few years major portions of the fort are sliding due to lack of maintenance. In the last year's floods, a portion near the temple slipped and turned the surrounding walls weak. Since then crumbling of the wall is continuing. After the crumbling, officials closed the area and later no works were done. "Subsequent to the sliding, work should be taken up to restore and stop crumbling, but it remains neglected. The Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism should form a special task force which can take swift action on the damage and protect the heritage monuments in the State," demanded Habeebuddin.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) convener Anuradha Reddy said last year two major slidings were observed---one at Majnu Burj and in the wall on the way to Bala Hisar due to lack of maintenance. Another portion collapsed on Monday. This should be maintained to stop further damage. "It is a great tragedy for the centuries-old history and archaeology of Golconda fort," she added.