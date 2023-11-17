Live
Hyderabad: Raja Singh booked for hate speech
BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA candidate T Raja Singh was booked by Mangalhat police for alleged hate speech towards a particular community during a programme in Maharajgunj earlier this month.
The case was registered under Section 125 (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the Public Act 1951 against him based on a video clip.
The police registered a suo-motu case after a video clip of Raja Singh making alleged hate speech targeting a particular community went viral on social media platforms. The speech was allegedly made by Raja Singh during a party meeting at a community hall in Maharajgunj.
Mangalhat Sub-Inspector Shaik Aslam filed a complaint alleging that the MLA delivered a hate speech at Agarwal Bhavan in Maharajgunj.
The officer stated that a video of 51 seconds with the caption ‘BJP leader T Raja Singh delivered a communal speech in Hindi targeting Muslims’, in which the MLA spoke about “a fight between love Jihadis and Hindu daughters” in the speech.