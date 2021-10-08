Hyderabad: Rajendranagar roads sound death knells for motorists

Rajendranagar: The lack of proper roads in Rajendranagar area is leading to fatal accidents.



In a tragic incident on Thursday, a motorist while passing through the Durga Nagar road that was filled with potholes, fell from his bike and was run over by another vehicle. The accident left him dead on the spot. The deceased was identified as Shiva Kumar, a native of Marikal village of Mahbubnagar, residing at Sri Ram Nagar Colony in Mailardevpally.

However, this is not the first time such accidents have occurred. Several incidents where the motorists suffer minor injuries go unnoticed.

It can be recalled that under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), the road works were taken up last year in six circles in Charminar Zone comprising Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, Santoshnagar and Chandrayangutta, and the job was entrusted to MVR Infra Projects Private Limited. Of the total 100-km works awarded to MVR Infra in the Charminar Zone, the Rajendranagar area accounts for a work share of around 28.7 km.

According to a CRMP official, in Charminar Zone over 50 per cent road works have been already completed, especially in Rajendranagar where the works of 6-km-long one side stretch from Pillar No 117 to Pillar No 318 of PVNR Expressway were completed. Similarly, the 2-km stretch from Durga Nagar junction to Moghal Engineering College and 1.8 km stretch from Danamma Huts to Aramghar crossroad were also completed.

However, there are several roads, especially in Katedan area and from Aramghar to Attapur stretch still pending for a long. These roads filled with potholes are becoming death knells for the unwary motorists. When contacted, the Site Engineer for MVR Infra Projects Private Limited, Chandu, said, "Recarpeting works will begin from next month in Rajendranagar area. The works on left side stretch from Pillar No 294 to Pillar No 117, Attapur will be taken up first, followed by the Katedan area, where no works have been taken up so far."

When asked about the Thursday's incident the official responded, "The senior officials are dealing with the issue. Actually, the works ought to be completed last year itself on the stretch, but were delayed due to sewerage pipeline works in the area."