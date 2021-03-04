Hyderabad: Rajendranagar to have fast-track court soon

Rajendranagar: A vacant MPDO building at Rajendranagar, close to Assistant Civil Supplies (ASO) office, has been selected for setting up a fast track court. A team of judiciary officials has visited the vacant MPDO office recently and took stock of the premises recently.

It is said that a fast-track court has already been sanctioned in Rajendranagar but quest for a suitable accommodation for setting up the same has led the officials to narrow down at Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) building which was vacated after the area merged into GHMC few year back.

The ambient temperature and environment is said to have convinced the officials who have finally decided to form a fast-track court in the unoccupied building. It is said that, after identifying the building, the officials have placed the proposal before the court and are waiting to get a nod for the same soon.

"The vacant MPDO building has been selected for setting up a fast track court for which a team of officials have visited the place last week. Subsequently, the proposal was made and placed before the court for grant of permission.

We are hopeful that the proposal will get a nod soon to facilitate inauguration in the second week of this month," the sources added.