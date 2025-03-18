  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rapido driver held for stealing auto rickshaw


Highlights

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force Team of South East Zone and Chaderghat police apprehended a person who works as a Rapido driver involved in an auto theft. The police recovered the stolen vehicle from his possession.

The police arrested Mohammed Haneef Quershi (23), of Saidabad. According to the police, on March 10, Haneef stole an auto-rickshaw from Akberbagh, New Malakpet with the intention of using it for personal financial gain.

On information, the Task Force and Chaderghat police on Sunday intercepted the accused near Azampura X Roads, Chaderghat, during a routine vehicle check. Upon failing to provide valid documents and giving inconsistent statements, he was detained. During interrogation, he confessed to the theft.

The accused has been arrested, and the stolen vehicle has been seized. Further legal proceedings are underway.

