Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam set toturn cynosure of all eyes

Hyderabad: The President's officials retreat- Rashtrapati Nilayam demonstrates the history of our unsung heroes during India's freedom struggle and noted personalities from different fields. Another splendid innovation is the Tunnel, connecting the kitchen to the dining hall giving a magnificent experience to the visitors. There are also graffiti on the tunnel walls illustrating village life.



It is the first time that the heritage building will be kept open for the public throughout the year. Earlier, people were only allowed up to the lush verdant gardens of Nilayam once a year, which is after the President of India's Southern Sojourn. The decision to put the 163-year-old property was taken by the President during her southern sojourn in December 2022. After taking a tour of the entire house, the President decided to open it to the public.

Scenic scenes in the iconic Heritage Bungalow

The Nilayam consists of the Presidential Wing, dining area and visitors can capture the traditional Cheriyal paintings of Telangana strolling through the underground tunnel connecting the Nilayam Kitchen to the Dining Hall.

Visitors can enlighten themselves about the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam, Constitution and get a glimpse of the role and responsibilities of the President of India.Visitors can click selfies with the Buggy and The President's Limousine.

Various sections of the Garden of Nilayam such as Rock Garden, Herbal Garden, Butterfly and Nakshatra Garden will remain open to the public. One can obtain information about fruits, trees and flowers by scanning QR codes.

Visitors can book their slot online to visit the Rashtrapati Nilayam on http://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. A walk-in booking facility will also be available at the Reception Office, Rashtrapati Nilayam. People can visit the Nilayam six days a week (except Mondays and Government holidays) from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm, with the last entry at 04:00 pm. A nominal registration charge of Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals will be applicable. Apart from tour guides, basic amenities like parking, cloakroom, wheelchairs, café, souvenir shop, restrooms, drinking water and first aid facilities will be available for the visitors.