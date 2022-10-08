Hyderabad: Ration card applicants in city root for speedy registrations

Hyderabad: With the State government's decision to continue the distribution of 10 kg rice to ration card holders till December, rejected ration card holders question as to when the registration for new ration cards will begin as many eligible card holders are being deprived of availing the free rice. Vexed with the long pending issue, few beneficiaries and social activists requested the Civil Supplies department to begin the registration process soon.



"In tune with the Centre Government decision to provide 5 kg rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to beneficiaries of ration cards, the State government also took a initiative to distribution 10 kg rice. It is a good initiative but many beneficiaries are still eagerly waiting to get their new ration cards. No notification has also been released yet for the new card application. The state government should expand the Public Distribution System (PDS) to issue more ration cards and immediately start accepting new ration card applications. It is the government's responsibility to accept the applications 365 days but not occasionally to ensure that the right food reaches the poor under National Food Security Act (NFSA). Apart from free rice, it will be better if State government also provide other essential commodities at PDS including pulses, edible oil, wheat flour on affordable price," said S Q Masood, social activist.

"Being a beneficiary, I am unable to avail the free rice, as I don't have a ration card. I am vexed with sending various representation letters to the Civil Supplies department to begin the registration for new ration cards. We have been waiting for the registration of new ration cards to start but no steps have been taken yet, said Rahul Rao, a beneficiary.

"My card got rejected two years back. We are eligible for availing a ration card but the government did not consider my request and my card got rejected without stating any reason. We are been deprived of availing various commodities," said B Kasthuri, another beneficiary.