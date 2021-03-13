Hyderabad: Rave party busted on city outskirts

Narayanpur: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police on Thursday night raided a farmhouse on City outskirts at Gandhinagar Thanda, under Narayanpur police limits, and busted a rave party while arresting 90 partygoers and seven organizers. The police also seized banned substances, i.e., 400 grams of ganja, three blots of LSD, two grams of unknown drug, 120 liquor bottles, three laptops, two cameras, 76 mobile phones, 15 cars, net cash of Rs. 27,000 and 21 entry tickets from the spot.

The party organisers were identified as Girish (A1), J Srikar Reddy (A2), C Sharath Chandra (A3), Umar Farooq (A4), J Dhanwanth Reddy (A5), B Prem (A6), Arman Ali (A7) and 90 partygoers that included students, private employees, software engineers.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, said that the accused no.1, 2, 3 and 4 are friends and were facing financial problems. In order to make easy money they hatched a plan to organise a rave party on March 11, as the day coincided with two religious festivals assuming that the police will be busy in 'bandobast'.

He noted "in order to execute their plan they took the farmhouse of A5 on rental basis and A5 is the, father of A1. When the friends explained their plan to A5 he knowingly agreed to it because he would get huge benefits from such party. Once A5 agreed, the friends designed a poster in A1's office at ECIL and promoted the poster through their Instagram accounts stating that the charges would be Rs. 499, excluding food and drinks, and partygoers can avail other benefits as well."

"As the number of shares increased on the Instagram, the participants took interest in it and they registered by paying the amount. They were served with banned substances in the party only if they paid for it. However, we got a tip-off about the activity and we laid a trap to nab the culprits," he added.

All the persons were booked under Sections 8 (C), 20 (B), 25, 27 (A), 29 OF NDPS Act, Section 34 r/w 15 TS Excise Act & 188, 294 IPC and will be produced before the court.

Mahesh Bhagwat said parents of youngsters should keep an eye on the activities of their children to stop them from going in a wrong direction.