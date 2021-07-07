Hyderabad records highest number of vaccination jabs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The single dose vaccination in the State has crossed one crore mark. After five months since the vaccination started 1,18,28,577people have been given the jabs. Among them 1,00,76,583 have been administrated a first dose, while1,751,994 have completed two doses.

Vaccination in the State is in full swing. Around two lakh people are being given the vax a day. But shortage of doses is slowing down the process. According information, more than three lakh people are registering for vaccination, but the Health department is able to provide nearly two lakh doses.

According to statistics, 2,64,64,870 of the State population is above18. About 31.14 per cent among them were given the first dose, while 6.43 per cent two doses. The vaccination programme is going smoothly in the urban areas, while it's slow in rural areas.

Hyderabad is on top among all districts in vaccination as 82.22 per cent vaccination has been recorded. Among the 26.76 lakh eligible, 22.03 lakh have been given the jabs in Hyderabad. About 30 lakh people are expected to get the second dose in July.

It is expected that only second dose will be administered this month. But that won't happen if the vaccination continues at the same pace. It will take another five-six months to vaccinate the total population.