Hyderabad: Renowned artist Chandra succumbs to COVID-19

Renowned artist and writer Chandra succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at Mother Teresa rehabilitation centre in Secunderabad. His body was shifted to his home in Srinagar colony of Banjara Hills.

Born on August 28, 1926 in Warangal, Chandra designed cover pages for numerous Telugu novels. He had also authored several story books and acted in the movies directed by B Narasinga Rao.

