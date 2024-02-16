Hyderabad: Repair works postponed; fresh water supply as usual

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board announced on Thursday that the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited maintenance works have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons so that fresh water supply will continue as usual in all parts of the city.

According to HMWSSB officials, earlier, the Board announced that TSSPDCL maintenance works would disrupt the water supply in the city for four hours on Feb 16. The pipeline repair work has been postponed for unavoidable reasons, and new dates will be announced shortly.