- 51 friendly foreign navies to take part in ‘MILAN-2024’
- AP High Court stays release of ‘Rajdhani Files’
- Jagan government cheating banks to raise loans: TDP
- YSRCP considers another doctor for Palasa seat
- Srikakulam: YSRCP leaders plundering natural resources, alleges Lokesh
- Delay in releasing list makes TDP-JSP aspirants restive
- Vijayawada: Congress questions Centre’s silence on corruption in YSRCP government
- Bapatla: JD Seelam likely Congress candidate
- Will Jangalapalli be a thorn in the flesh for YSRCP in Chittoor?
- Tirumala: Police makes elaborate security arrangements for Ratha Saptami
Hyderabad: Repair works postponed; fresh water supply as usual
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board announced on Thursday that the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited maintenance works have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons so that fresh water supply will continue as usual in all parts of the city.
According to HMWSSB officials, earlier, the Board announced that TSSPDCL maintenance works would disrupt the water supply in the city for four hours on Feb 16. The pipeline repair work has been postponed for unavoidable reasons, and new dates will be announced shortly.
