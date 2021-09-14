Hyderabad: Residents' associations take to artificial ponds for eco-friendly immersion

Hyderabad: In a move to protect the environment this year, several residents' welfare societies and associations in the city have decided to perform the immersion of Ganesh idol in artificial ponds rather than lakes. They also ensured that all idols installed in their pandals are less than 4 feet in height and made of water-soluble clay.



Manikonda Residents' Welfare Society issued letters to all residents that the wide availability of artificial ponds will be ensured so that people can find immersion facilities nearer home. Another residents welfare association in Nanakramguda has planned to set up small artificial ponds on the premises of the gated community, the member of the society T Kishore said, "The society will be setting up baby ponds in the premises so that devotees can perform immersion nearer to their home and this will also be eco-friendly, without harming the environment."

He said, after the immersion, all the waste will be removed by the workers and will be transferred to the nearest dumping yard. Several residents of an apartment located in Khajaguda have decided to set up a mobile artificial pond. "Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic many residents are scared to go out for the immersion. So to avoid going out in public and also to protect the water body, a mobile artificial pond will go near the respective flat, a worker will get the Ganesha idol and would perform the immersion," said Manohar Kumar, President of Diamond Heights apartment.

Moreover, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is also focusing on sprucing up lakes, artificial baby ponds, and key locations across the city for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. This year, the festival will end on September 19, 2021.

Speaking to The Hans India, GHMC Zonal Commissioner V. Mamatha said, "To ensure hassle-free Ganesh idol immersion staff have been deployed at 170 focal points and 28 artificial ponds have been made ready. Civic workers will also be deployed at the ponds in the city to remove the idols from the ponds and clean the ponds at a time."

She further said that to fight against seasonal and vector-borne diseases the GHMC's entomology wing has released Gambusia fish into a few ponds. The ponds near Ideal Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu, Neknampur lake, Kotha Cheruvu, Shaikpet lake, and Balapur lake are a few of the ponds which were cleaned and painted on Monday.

These ponds were constructed to reduce pollution in water bodies, Arsenic, lead, and mercury levels increase in the water bodies after the immersion. Devotees should immerse idols in artificial ponds instead of in lakes," said Madhulika Choudhary, an environmentalist.