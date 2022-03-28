Hyderabad: Residents of Meerpet seek adequate water supply

Hyderabad: The residents of Friends Colony, Meerpet, submitted a representation to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials on Sunday, as there is no scope for groundwater there. The colony depends on HMWSSB water and private tankers.

Said a resident,"the colony is situated on rocky ground and has no scope of groundwater. Around 200 residents are dependent on HMWSSB supply and private tankers, which cost us extra monthly. There is no alternative water source for the colony."

"Four years back a bore well was drilled by the GHMC in a public park to supply adequate water to the colony. But it is unfortunate that till date it was not put to use. We are subjected to shocks every summer due to an increase in demand for water in the season.''