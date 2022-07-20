Hyderabad: Residents of Serilingampally laud GHMC for swift action

Hyderabad: Residents of Serilingampally have been stress-free and problem free this monsoon as their rain related grievances were immediately resolved and attended by the 'Monsoon Emergency' teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Locals extended their gratitude and appreciated the prompt action of the GHMC.

While these areas earlier faced water-logging and heavy inundation during heavy rains, in the recent rains all these issues were not reported as the GHMC ensured clearing of water-logging immediately and provided a safe route to the residents.

Vinay Vangala, a resident, appreciated Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar for sending monsoon emergency teams to flood-affected areas. The teams responded to the rain-related grievances and not only cleared water logging near ITC but also lifted waste which was a major reason for water-logging.

Vinay lodged a potholes complaint on Twitter asking GHMC to clear the rainwater that left potholes on the KPHB Colony road causing difficulties to the residents as well as commuters. The GHMC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of KPHB Colony immediately responded and posted the images of the restoration of the road being done by the staff of the Maintenance wing of the GHMC. Three staff members from the Moosaper circle of the GHMC attended the grievance and filled the potholes with concrete and cleared the road.

The residents thanked the GHMC's AEE Vinay and appreciated the work carried out by the GHMC staff for resolving the potholes issue that gave relief to the commuters.

Several other residents also said that this year the GHMC teams have been much more active and available on the field to attend the rain-related woes.

Apart from clearing water logging, the GHMC staff also did patch works to avoid accidents. After rain, immediately the next day morning the Serilingampally zone GHMC officials filled the potholes with concrete caused due to heavy rains, said Manohar Reddy, a commuter.