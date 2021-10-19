Hyderabad: Residents raise a stink over stench from lake

Hyderabad: It has been three years since the lake beautification works were announced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with a cost of Rs 3 crore, for Bairamalguda Lake, one of the largest lakes in the city proposed under Mission Kakatiya. However, the works which started in 2019 were soon stopped due to Covid-induced lockdowns.



With the authorities concerned not even managing to clean the lake and not making any efforts to stop the flow of drainage water into it, the lake has become a huge cesspool with widespread growth of water hyacinth and unbearable stench emanating from it. Further, during heavy rains, the lake overflows flooding adjoining residential areas.

In March 2019, a private agency was given the contract for Rs 2.7 crore and it was expected to finish the works in next three months. However, the situation remains unchanged all these years.

"The major concern is sewage that is let into the lake. Earlier, the lake was filled with only rain water, but now we see only sewage water. The sewerage pipelines need to be diverted to bring the lake to its past glory," said Akhil Reddy, a resident.

On the other hand, encroachments have been increasing on the bed of the lake. With no official to monitor, the land sharks are dumping construction material, encroaching the land and selling it to people at cheaper prices. "Previously, Bairamalguda Lake was spread over six acres and was a major source of drinking water for people of Karmanghat and LB Nagar. But, with increase in population and subsequent encroachments, it shrank to two acres," said another resident, Shekar Kumar, adding that some locals even dump waste and debris into the lake.