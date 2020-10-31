Hyderabad: Residents return home,distressed by flood fury

Following publication of a story, 'No neta or babu pays visit to Osman Nagar,' on October 27 in The Hans India, the very next day Education Minister and Maheshwaram MLA Sabita Indira Reddy, along with municipal officials, inspected the area and ordered relief measures

Osman Nagar: Residents of one of the worst hit localities of the City, Osman Nagar, near Pahadishareef Colony, which remained inundated for several days, are slowly returning to houses after the water level started receding.

On Friday morning people were seen cleaning their houses. They recollected household items. Vehicles including bikes, autos, cars were submerged and completely damaged.

According to the residents, the roads and bylanes remained filled with mud and slush, as the water was filled with a green layer of algae. "All electronic items are damaged. We don't have a bed to sleep, or clothes to wear. Everything got damaged in the flood," said Shaik Ismail, a resident. "We were already coping with the pandemic situation. Now are hit hard by a natural calamity. We have to start our lives from scratch," he noted.

Locals said, after more than a month, water from Osman Nagar has begun draining, as civic officials made way for it to flow out from the colony. But still the condition of the area remains at its worst for almost hundreds of houses. Osman Nagar, under Jalpally municipality, is one of the worst affected in the recent floods, as sluice has been blocked by constructions.Some colonies have come up on the Burhan Cheruvu lake bed.

Following the publication of the story "No neta or babu pays visit to Osman Nagar" on October 27 in The Hans India, the very next day Education Minister and Maheshwaram MLA Sabita Indira Reddy, along with municipal officials, inspected the area. Later, the officials broke open the sluice gates of Burhan Cheruvu, after which water began draining out of the colony. As the water receded authorities recovered the body of a person.

Mohd Saber Ali, Jalpally Municipal Commissioner, said "We cut open the sluice gates and draining the water. The public in this area said that one former Sarpanch, Komaraiah, had caused all of this about 20 years back by allowing illegal constructions. The American township has also encroached the full tank level of the water body. We will enquire into the issue and submit a report to the government," he said.