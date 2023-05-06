Hyderabad: Residents root for permanent solution to perennial problems

Hyderabad: 8 Authorities fail to address perennial problems of water logging, inundation, and loss of property during monsoon season Narrow nalas, haphazard construction activity, dumping of waste material in nalas have become a menace for residents Rein Bazar, Yakutpura, Dabeerpura and Talab Katta areas. As the authorities had failed to address these issues people have to live with the perennial problems of water logging, inundation, and loss of property during monsoon season.

Overflowing of nalas has become a common and regular feature in Hafiz Nagar in Rein Bazar, Yakutpura Railway Station, Sadat Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Madina Nagar, Maula ka Chilla, Dabeerpura, Azampura and Malakpet where people have to wade through over three feet water.

Officials and politicians visiting these areas and making all kinds of promises has also become as routine as water logging. So far only some temporary and short-term measures are being taken up but no permanent solution has been found.

The civic body employees and public representatives should stop fighting each other in GHMC meetings and work for permanent solution of the problem. But it is shocking that under the present regime employees are boycotting meetings some of the residents told Hans India. Shaik Khaled, a resident of Rein Bazar urged the civic authorities to be more sensitive to the problems of the residents and find solution to their problems.

Abdul Rahman, said that due to lack of major developments and no re-modelling of sewage and storm water lines in various areas was resulting in turning these areas into ponds. “Though monsoon works worth Rs 15 crore were sanctioned in 2022 by the GHMC for all six divisions of Yakutpura constituency there has been no progress, he said.

During monsoon season water overflows from and the RuB of both Edi Bazar and Rein Bazar resulting in flooding of the area. Water would be stagnant up to 5-feet.

In Yakutpura, the affected residents had earlier complained to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission against the negligence of GHMC saying that Yesrab Nagar nala under Rein Bazar had become source of menace. The HRC directed the authorities to complete the works by June 15, 2022. But no progress has been made. This area falls under south zone GHMC added Rahman.

For the construction of retaining wall from Chota Bridge to Talab Katta bridge (RHS) works of Rs 3.60 crore were sanctioned two years back. Here too about 10 major works sanctioned in 2021 remain incomplete.

Every monsoon, residents suffer from psychological distress and financial loss as their houses get inundated with 6 to 8 feet water, residents complain.