Hyderabad: Restoration works pose a threat to heritage site

Golconda : The Golconda fort is one of the oldest architectural heritage sites in the city. Moti Darwaza, one of the gateways to the majestic monument, remains the most neglected structure.

As part of beautification, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is carrying out gardening works at Moti Darwaza. But, heritage conservationists have raise objections to use of heavy machinery for civic works.

According to AIMIM party leader Aziz Khan Pathan, gateways of Golconda fort are in a very bad condition. "Locals used to throw trash near these Darwazas.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin gave a representation to GHMC to proposing a garden with fencing at each Darwaza. With the permission from Archeological Survey of India (ASI), beautification works were started on Saturday in the presence of GHMC deputy commissioner.

After the gardening works at Moti Darwaza, in the next phase, the works will be carried out at Jamali Darwaza," he added. Raising the objection of using JCB at Moti Darwaza, Mohammed Habeebuddin, a heritage conservationist, said that the gateway is collapsing portion by portion year after year because of rains and no proper maintenance.

He questioned the civic body how it thought it fit to deploy heavy machinery, knowing very well the delicate condition of the structure. He felt GHMC could employ labourers instead of machinery.

Residents in the locality said it is the GHMC that once placed the garbage bins right at the entrance of Moti Darwaza. "It is because GHMC has placed the dustbins there and they are now removed.

People think it is ok to dump the garbage at the area. Now, due to some works, they are using JCB, and this will damage the centuries-old structure and will create problems in the coming days," said M Tiwari, a resident.