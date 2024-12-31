Hyderabad: Retired navy officer convicted in POCSO case

Hyderabad: A retired merchant navy officer was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment ‘for the remainder part of life’ and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him in a POCSO case registered at Sultan Bazaar police station.

Another person in the same case was sentenced to 20 years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on him. Police said that the culprit, Clawrence Fransis (76), stayed adjacent to the house of the victim, aged 16 years. In April 2021, the man sexually assaulted the girl at his house, leading to the victim getting pregnant.

The other person, Ponnala Anjaneyulu (31), was a relative of the girl and frequented the house of the victim. After threatening the victim, Anjaneyulu also sexually assaulted the girl. Following the sexual assaults, the victim developed health issues, and her mother took her to a doctor for examination. The doctor told the mother of the victim about the pregnancy.

On inquiry, the woman came to know about the sexual assault on her daughter and approached the police, who registered a case against Fransis and Anjaneyulu. Both of them were arrested, and after a trial, the court announced the judgment. Both persons were sent to Central Prison Chanchalguda.