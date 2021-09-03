Hyderabad: Revanth alleges KCR-Jagan collusion for water sharing

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao colluded with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in addressing the water share disputes between the two Telugu States.

Addressing the press here, Revanth questioned the Telangana Government for raising hydel power generation issue and neglected the main demand to solve the water sharing issue pending since the bifurcation of AP.

He asserted the Tribunals, Apex Council and Supreme Court should find a solution to the water disputes between the two States.

The Congress leader raised the issue of permission given to lift 3 TMC of Krishna river water from Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and alleged that KCR had prepared the GO at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan and handed it over to his AP counterpart Jagan.

He warned that old Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts would turn as deserted land if AP continues to draw excess water from Krishna river.