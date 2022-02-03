Hyderabad: Revanth calls for 48-hr agitation over KCR's remark on Constitution

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP A Revanth Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks on proposing a new Constitution for the country. The Congress leader also announced 48-hour agitation against KCR's remark.

He said that KCR's views on changing the Constitution of India were BJP's view. BJP has been conspiring to change the constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, and this time, BJP made KCR speak about it.

He said the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes have been enjoying the reservation and other benefits only because of the present Constitution. Revanth said that the BJP wanted to change the Constitution to deprive SCs, STs, BCs and others of reaping the benefits of reservation and other sops. While KCR was always inclined towards BJP's ideology, this time he came out in the open against Dr Ambedkar's Constitution.

Revanth said that the Congress cadre has been directed to burn KCR's effigies across Telangana State near the statues of Dr Ambedkar. He said a 48-hour agitation would also be launched on Thursday i.e today demanding that KCR withdraw his remarks while tendering an unconditional apology.

The TPCC Chief said that the Constitution of India is considered the best and ideal for the entire world. He said some provisions of the Constitution could be amended and so far it has been done 105 times. But by proposing a change in the Constitution, KCR has displayed his disrespect and hatred towards Dr Ambedkar and also the SC, ST, BC and other weaker communities.

The TPCC Chief also objected to the non-parliamentary language used by KCR against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the use of abusive language against a female minister, who also happens to hail from a Telugu State, was unpardonable. KCR must give respect to Narendra Modi as he holds the post of Prime Minister of India.

Commenting on the budget, Revanth Reddy said that it was the eighth budget presented by the BJP government at the Centre. He described the budget as totally disappointing and said it benefits only 10% of the rich and elite population while neglecting the needs of the remaining 90% of nearly 140 crore people. He said a majority of common people do not deal with electronic gadgets or jewellery. But a major portion of the budget was dedicated to such items.

The TPCC Chief said that the rising inflation was not addressed in the budget and no measures were taken to control the prices of essentials. He said that the BJP's 'suit boot ki sarkar' has disappointed all sections of society.