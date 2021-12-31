Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy exhorts party cadre to chase, gherao ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday exhorted the party cadre to chase, 'gherao' and disrupt all programmes of TRS ministers across the State.

Addressing the media, along with senior leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Dr Mallu Ravi, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, A Sampath Kumar, Ramulu Naik, at his residence, he condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for placing him and other party leaders under house arrest to prevent them from visiting Mahbubabad district during the day.

Reddy stated that the leaders wanted to visit and console the family of Jeturam Naik, a Mandal Education Officer, who died of heart attack, after he was forcibly transferred from Mahbubabad to Mulugu district. "The death of Naik is an institutional murder committed by arrogant and inhuman KCR government," he alleged. He said as MP and TPCC chief he has every right to meet people to share their pain and sorrow.

However, KCR placed him and other Congress leaders under house arrest. "A large number of police personnel were deployed within a radius of two km of my residence. Some police officials barged into my house without my permission or warrant. While KCR is using the police as his private army, some officials are behaving like TRS workers," he alleged.

The TPCC president said the government behaved in a similar manner when Congress leaders wanted to visit Erravalli to check paddy cultivation being done at KCR's 150-acre farm. "House arrests and illegal detention of Congress leaders have become a norm for the TRS government, specially the Telangana police. By doing so, KCR is throttling democracy by suppressing the voice of the main Opposition party," he said.

Reddy said the employees and teachers have been agitating demanding scrapping of GO 371. But the CM was not even willing to talk to their unions. He said their demand was too simple. "They are opposed to the faulty criteria being adopted in allotments and transfers.

"Today, the government has prevented us from visiting the family of Naik. If KCR was honest towards employees, he should have visited the family. Else, he should have asked the Education Minister to meet them at least to express condolences. By not allowing the Congress leaders to visit Mahbubabad, the government has tried to hush up the issue," he charged.