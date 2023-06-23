Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy smells scam in Martyrs’ Memorial construction

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy has alleged irregularities in the construction of the Martyrs memorial by the BRS government. The PCC Chief claims that large-scale irregularities occurred in the tendering process under the instruction of KT Rama Rao, the IT and Industry minister.

An Expert Committee was formed on June 17, 2017, for the memorial’s construction. The estimated cost of the project was initially increased to benefit contractors and influential leaders in the government. A fee of 6 per cent shall be paid for design, estimates and inspection of works. On 28th June 2018, a tender advertisement worth Rs 63,75,35,381 was released for its construction. Revanth said that the same company had submitted three dummy tenders.

KC Pullaiah’s company, which later became KPC Project Limited, won the tender through an understanding with KTR. The construction cost increased from Rs 127.50 crore to Rs 158.85 crores and finally settled at Rs 179.05 crore.

Revanth, stated that the Congress government would be formed in Telangana by December 9. The memorial will include the names of 1,569 martyrs, and arrangements will ensure that visitors can access the Martyrs’ Stupa after going through the details. The families of neglected martyrs will be recognized and provided a monthly pension of Rs. 25,000 as part of the Telangana Sadhana Yodhulu initiative. Revanth expressed confidence in Congress coming to power on December 9, 2023, coinciding with the anniversary of the UPA government’s statement on the formation of a separate state of

Telangana.