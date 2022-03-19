Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy wants Jeeyar sacked as adviser

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded the State government to immediately remove sage Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami from the post of adviser to Yadadri temple for making 'insulting' remarks against famous tribal deities Sammakka and Sarakka.

Reddy told the State government that it was not proper to continue Chinna Jeeyar in the post after insulting the tribal deities. He made it clear that both Sammakka and Sarakka were symbol of Telangana culture and courage.

"Chinna Jeeyar has attacked beliefs of people with his comments. Reddy said Chinna Jeeyar had made the comments on his official twitter handle and tagged the CMO. His comments went viral on social media recently. Several tribal organisations and political parties have demanded the sage to apologise.