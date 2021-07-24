Hyderabad: Revenue officials out to rein in encroachers in Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: Apart from initiating the rain relief measures in Rajendranagar circle, the revenue officials are also taking on dilapidated structures vulnerable to calamities besides cracking down on illegal encroachments.

After pulling down illegal structures at Budwel in Upperpally on July 7, the revenue officials razed an illegal structure at Mailardevpally area allegedly built on GHMC land allocated for park.

"The team of revenue officials and GHMC town planning wing pulled down a compound wall being raised illegally in survey number No.156/1 at Mailardevpally. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged with the Collector Rangareddy District from where a communication was also passed to us. Subsequently, the GHMC officials visited the spot to ascertain the facts and confirmed that a compound wall is being constructed on GHMC's land illegally meant for park. RIs and VROs of the Revenue department besides the GHMC town planning wing officials participated in the drive," informed K Chandrasekhar, Mandal Revenue Officer, Rajendranagar.

Last month the revenue officials foiled an attempt to encroach upon the Musi river land at Hyderguda side and even seized one vehicle involved in dumping gravel.

Similarly, three more lorries were seized by the authorities which are being used to dump gravel near Appa Cheruvu Lake, at Gagan Pahad. The officials handed over the vehicles to police pending the investigation.

Likewise, another attempt to encroach the government land in Sy.No.52 at Mailardevpally came to light on July 4 where some construction activities were noticed but the authorities shunted out the labourers from the spot.

However, people in Rajendranagar are suspicious over the way the GHMC and the revenue officials are acting against the encroachments and terming it as 'selected approach.'

"There is an unprecedented level of encroachment in Rajendranagar especially on Musi river, government lands and even GHMC properties. Incident of Mailardevpally – where GHMC land allocated for park was encroached, is not the lone case. There were several other incidents in which GHMC land was encroached and officials failed to act," rued Mohdmmed Zaheeruddin, community activist.