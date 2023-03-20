Hyderabad: Review meeting held for Ramzan

Hyderabad: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has directed the officials concerned to take adequate measures for the celebration of Ramzan and instructed them that the arrangements should be put in place for the convenience of people in the city.

A high-level meeting was held on Monday, by Minister Koppula Eshwar. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Labour Minister Mallareddy, Government Advisor AK Khan, AIMIM MLAs Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Masiullah Khan, Police commissioner C V Anand, senior officials from GHMC, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL and other departments were present in the meeting.

Minister Koppula Eshwar said that since the formation of Telangana State, the government was making adequate arrangements for all the festivals. He directed to take up the road repair, sanitation and lighting arrangement works near mosques to ensure that people may not face any inconvenience during the holy month of Ramzan. Directions were also issued to the concerned department to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the holy month. The water works officials were directed to take steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply. As the Iftar parties are organized regularly in the mosques, the waste disposals should be arranged adequately and the garbage should be cleared from time to time under the supervision of sanitary officers, the Minister added.